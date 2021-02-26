Courage the partially paralyzed dog looks for forever home

CRANSTON, R.I. (NBC/WJAR) — A very special dog that’s being fostered in Cranston is looking for a forever home.

A few months ago, Becky Paniccia began fostering a Mississippi Mutt named Courage after she came across a post on Facebook.

“Courage was on a video on Facebook from Mississippi and I saw her and was immediately drawn to her,” said Paniccia. “She was transported here, and we’ve been taking good care of her ever since.”

Courage uses a wheelchair to get around. Her two back legs are permanently paralyzed.

“She has trauma to her spine because a not very nice man kicked her off of a porch, severed her spine and she was taken into rescue after the nephew found her,” said Paniccia. “She can’t use her back legs because of that.”

Despite not being able to walk on all four, the 9-month-old is as active, if not more, than any normal dog.

“She’s been a joy, she’s fun, she’s challenging,” said Paniccia. “She is a normal dog. This disability has not stopped her one bit.”

Courage is very friendly and not scared of showing love to humans.

She was recently gifted a pair of skis that attach to her wheelchair and loves when it snows.

“We put courage on the skis, and she seemed to really enjoy that. When she’s not skiing, she uses her wheelchair, it’s from ‘Walking Wheels’ it’s a great wheel chair,” said Paniccia. “There’s no problem with her getting around, absolutely not.”

Courage has gained quite the following on social media.

Since she’s being fostered, the Friends of Homeless Animals Inc. in Rhode Island have posted fun videos of her as has Paniccia in hopes of making people smile and getting her adopted.

“The other day, I took her to Pet Smart to get her out of the house and everyone, the kids, the people, the families they all stopped and were like, ‘Is this Courage?’ And I was like, ‘Yes, it is!’ She’s a little celebrity around here in Rhode Island and she’s just a wonderful, wonderful animal. A wonderful dog.”

In recent weeks, people who support Paniccia and all she’s doing for Courage pooled together about $2,500 to get her an MRI.

“She does physical therapy. We’ve had an MRI and extensive testing done and besides her being incontinent she’s a very healthy dog,” said Paniccia. “I have wonderful supporters that helped her get that done. Without the supporters, it would’ve been challenging, and she was able to have every test done that she needed. It was wonderful and I thank them very much.”

Paniccia said a few families have been interested in adopting her but things haven’t worked out. Courage needs a lot of love and attention.

“They know. They know what she needs, and they know they couldn’t give it to her. I really appreciate them being honest with me, they’re all amazing families and we still keep in contact but I’m certain she will find her person, her forever home,” said Paniccia. “I would love a home that could devote a lot of time to her, she deserves that. Good things come to those who wait, and she deserves a great life. She’s absolutely amazing.”

Anyone interested in adopting Courage can fill out an application here.