Couples compete in wife-carrying race in Hungary

(NBC) – Husbands carrying their wives on their shoulders competed in a muddy race Saturday in Hungray.

Saturday’s race was the first one to be held in Hungray.

The race is popular among Estonians, Lithuanians, and Scandinavians, although some find it controversial.

Dozens of couples braved an 853-foot hilly course, featuring a water splash zone among other obstacles.

There were two rounds and the final competition was held between the top four couples.

The idea was inspired by a 19th century legend about an outlaw who tested the courage and force of his gang of robbers by making them run through an obstacle track with women on their backs.

The sport has since gained popularity among enthusiasts around the world.

