Couple digs through mountain of garbage to find wedding rings

(CNN) – Talk about a buried treasure…

An Australian couple accidentally tossed their diamond wedding and engagement rings into the trash.

The unidentified couple was renovating their Melbourne home when they dropped off their garbage at a collection center over the weekend.

Shortly afterward, they realized a small jewelry box was in the rubbish.

Trash collectors and city council workers plowed through 30 tons of trash.

They eventually found the pink bag that had the rings.

Stonnington City Council spokesman Jim Carden called it a “fairytale outcome.”

