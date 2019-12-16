Couple digs through mountain of garbage to find wedding rings

Viral News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Talk about a buried treasure…

An Australian couple accidentally tossed their diamond wedding and engagement rings into the trash.

The unidentified couple was renovating their Melbourne home when they dropped off their garbage at a collection center over the weekend.

Shortly afterward, they realized a small jewelry box was in the rubbish.

Trash collectors and city council workers plowed through 30 tons of trash.

They eventually found the pink bag that had the rings.

Stonnington City Council spokesman Jim Carden called it a “fairytale outcome.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss