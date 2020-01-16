Could banana peels be the newest skincare craze of 2020?

TAMPA (WFLA/NBC) – Don’t throw away that banana peel just yet!

Science has shown that bananas have tons of great health benefits including fiber, potassium, B6 and Vitamin C, but have you thought about using a banana peel for your skincare?

According to many online blogs, much like how banana peels can react to the tarnish on silver & help it disappear, it can have a similar effect on your teeth.

To use the banana peel, rub the inside of the peel for two minutes on teeth then brush like normal and in time the claim is you could have whiter teeth.

According to colgate.com, there’s not quite enough scientific data to say for sure if it will always work, the same method may work to eliminate scars too.

Bananas can even help you with a stubborn splinter, tape a piece of the peel over it for about thirty minutes, and the enzymes will help the splinter move to the surface, according to Prevention.

Low sodium and high potassium might help you lower blood pressure and which could be why some people claim that bananas relieve their headaches.