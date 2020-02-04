Coors Light will cover dog adoption fees across the country until Feb. 21

Viral News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
puppy_571109

TAMPA (WFLA) – A day after former Florida State Seminoles and Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Derrick Nnadi paid for dog adoptions at a Kansas City shelter, Coors Light said hold my beer… literally!

Coors Light will reimburse up to $100 in fees for 1,000 dog adoptions across the country for pups taken to their forever homes between today and Feb. 21. The offer is good for those ages 21 and older.

“Cuffing Season is a major cultural trend and poses tension for our younger drinkers, as they navigate the stress of finding someone to spend the cold months with,” said Chelsea Parker, Marketing Manager at Molson Coors. “With almost half of millennials planning to stay in on Valentine’s Day, we wanted to help empower people to savor the day with Coors Light and a dog by their side.”

Eligible participants can text “COORS4k9” and a picture of their adoption receipt to 28130. After review, the first 1,000 eligible participants will be given $100 to apply toward their adoption fees. For a full look at terms and conditions click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

the Tampa Bay Lightning with the help of the Make-A-Wish Foundation signed a huge fan to a one day contract

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Tampa Bay Lightning with the help of the Make-A-Wish Foundation signed a huge fan to a one day contract"

Couple leaves behind Irma, Maria damage for new St. Pete life, food truck business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Couple leaves behind Irma, Maria damage for new St. Pete life, food truck business"

Better Call Behnken: Missing money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Better Call Behnken: Missing money"

Battleground Florida: Former Mayor Buckhorn talks 2020, impeachment and State of the Union

Thumbnail for the video titled "Battleground Florida: Former Mayor Buckhorn talks 2020, impeachment and State of the Union"

Feb. 4 is National Thank a Mail Carrier Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feb. 4 is National Thank a Mail Carrier Day"

Local diabetes advocate to be guest at State of the Union

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local diabetes advocate to be guest at State of the Union"

Sarasota County Schools to discuss settlement in sexual harassment lawsuit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota County Schools to discuss settlement in sexual harassment lawsuit"

Preschool worker bonds out after video voyeurism arrest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Preschool worker bonds out after video voyeurism arrest"

Fire causes heavy damage to home in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire causes heavy damage to home in Tampa"

Tuesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Midday Weather Update"

Where is Baby Andrew? - Feb. 3, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Where is Baby Andrew? - Feb. 3, 2020"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss