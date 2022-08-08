Cat fell asleep in the hands of the hostess (Getty Image)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A job opening at company “Casper,” an e-commerce mattress startup, is looking for someone to “sleep and tell,” according to its website.

CNN reported about the job posting on Sunday. The company is hiring professional nappers with “exceptional sleeping ability.

According to the job posting, those hired will sleep in Casper stores and in “unexpected settings out in the world.”

When employees aren’t resting, they’ll be creating “TikTok-style content” to be posted on the company’s social media.

The “dream candidate,” according to the job posting, has an exceptional sleeping ability, a desire to sleep as much as possible, willing to be able to be in front of, or behind, the camera for content, the ability to “sleep through anything” and more.

Residents based in New York City are preferred, but not required.

Those wanting to apply should share an optional video to @Casper on TikTok, using the hashtag #CasperSleepers, as well as a link to their online application.