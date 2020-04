TAMPA (CNN NEWSOURCE) – The Zoom craze has officially hit the pet population.

Adam Amin a sportscaster for ESPN decided to host a zoom call inviting a bunch of canine college mascots to a video chat and it might be one of the cutest things you’ve ever seen.

The call featured topics such as how tough it’s been during quarantine and relaxation methods.

However, the meeting was shortly ended due to a run for some food.