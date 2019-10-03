College admissions scandal is now a Halloween costume

(CNN) – The college admissions scandal was a huge story of 2019 and now, it’s trending for a new reason. It’s been turned into a Halloween costume.
The costume features an orange crop top and pants set complete with an inmate number.
It is likely a jab at actress Felicity Huffman, who will report to jail this month for two weeks. That’s her sentence for paying $15,000 to have her daughter’s SAT score raised.
The costume costs $70 and can be found on the Yandy website. The company also made headlines this season when it released the “sexy” Mr. Rogers costume.
