Coffee Mate to release line of coffee-flavored creamers

(NBC) – Coffee Mate wants to make your coffee taste more like coffee.
This January, the company is introducing “Unlocked by Coffee Mate.”
It’s a first-of-its-kind line of coffee-flavored coffee creamers, designed to turn your kitchen into your favorite neighborhood coffee shop.
No fancy machines or expensive equipment required.
It will come in classic Colombian and Italian espresso varieties.
Coffee Mate says it will cut the bitterness of traditional black coffee and add the creamy richness and the taste of a gourmet roast to your mug.
