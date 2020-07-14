Coca-Cola releases new software for contactless beverage pouring

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – Coca-Cola wants you to still enjoy its Freestyle drink vending machines without worrying about coronavirus.

The company is released a new technology to make pouring beverages contactless.

Consumers just need to scan the QR code on their smartphone to choose a drink on the vending machine.

The technology was tested over the summer at Wendy’s, Five Guys and Fire House Subs in Atlanta.

The touch-free technology will work on some 10,000 Coca-Cola Freestyle dispensers by this summer.

Coke says all Freestyle dispensers will be contact-less by the end of the year.