Cinnamon Toast Crunch launches seasoning blend

(CNN) – Taylor Swift wants you to “Shake it off,” but Cinnamon Toast Crunch says shake it on.

The iconic cereal flavor now comes in a handy bottle for topping just about anything with a little sweetness.

“Cinnadust” blends together cinnamon, vanilla, sugar and graham cracker goodness into an easy to enjoy powder.

We are thinking way beyond toast here, try it on ice cream, yogurt, fresh fruit, or as a substitute for sprinkles on a cupcake.

“Cinnadust” will be available at Sam’s Club starting Sept. 1.

It won’t be sold in other grocery stores or online until early next year. So one more reason to look forward to 2021.

