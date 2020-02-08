Churches across the country host prom for people with special needs

Viral News

by: FOX 59 Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FOX 59 Web Staff

<iframe width='640' height='480' frameborder='0' allowfullscreen src='//cdn2.trb.tv/iframe.html?ec=w4c2c1ajE6mTZKmM2r-1A_th94ZQkY9M&pbid=eb6ba12b8e8a4e72b590a076c86d82fe&pcode=A5YjUyOju0deP9y9BK28b-61JYT5'></iframe>

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WXIN) –More than 720 churches from around the world are participating in an unforgettable prom night experience for people with special needs.

The Night to Shine event was launched by the Tim Tebow Foundation in 2015. In its first year, the event honored more than 7,000 kings and queens of the prom at 44 host churches. In 2019, 655 host churches and 200,000 volunteers came together to celebrate 100,000 honored guests with special needs.

Every guest of Night to Shine enters this complimentary event on a red carpet complete with a warm welcome from a friendly crowd and paparazzi.

Once inside, guests receive the royal treatment, including hair and makeup stations, shoe shining areas, limousine rides, corsages and boutonnieres, a catered dinner, karaoke, and prom favors for each honored guest.

There is also a Respite Room for parents and caretakers, and a dance floor… all leading up to the moment when each guest is crowned king or queen of the prom.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Dormant accounts closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dormant accounts closed"

State calls more witnesses in trial of ice cream man accused of 2010 double murder

Thumbnail for the video titled "State calls more witnesses in trial of ice cream man accused of 2010 double murder"

the Garcia brothers, who are identical twins, signed to play baseball at the same college

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Garcia brothers, who are identical twins, signed to play baseball at the same college"

Former Port Richey mayor to argue stand your ground at trial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former Port Richey mayor to argue stand your ground at trial"

EXCLUSIVE: Otter attacks girl, dog in Lakeland home

Thumbnail for the video titled "EXCLUSIVE: Otter attacks girl, dog in Lakeland home"

House passes Puerto Rico emergency aid bill, fate remains uncertain

Thumbnail for the video titled "House passes Puerto Rico emergency aid bill, fate remains uncertain"

FL Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at Operation New Hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "FL Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at Operation New Hope"

Fallen FHP trooper procession

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fallen FHP trooper procession"

Hamilton montage video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hamilton montage video"

Gayle Guyardo vocal rest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gayle Guyardo vocal rest"

Dogs attack multiple people in Spring Hill, 1 trauma alert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dogs attack multiple people in Spring Hill, 1 trauma alert"

Thursday night storm rips roofs, downs trees in Temple Terrace community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday night storm rips roofs, downs trees in Temple Terrace community"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss