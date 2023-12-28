VIDEO: 8 places to grab a slice of pizza in Tampa

(WTRF) A West Virginia church is going virial after they went on social media to let it be known that it is an abomination in the eyes of the Lord to put mayo on pepperoni roll.

The Episcopal Diocese of West Virginia posted their dismissal of mayonnaise on a pepperoni roll after the broadcast team of Matt Barrie and Dan Mullen tried mayo on a peperoni roll during the Duke’s Mayo West Virginia and North Carolina bowl game.

Barrie tried a bacon and tomato pepperoni roll while Mullen tried a roasted red pepper pepperoni roll.

“West Virginia’s defense and Malachi Ruffin gets stout like this bacon and tomato mayo. Bacon and tomato mayo, 8.5 out of 10. Strong, “Barrie said.

The Episcopal Diocese of West Virginia added “Those who perpetrate this heinous act have committed a mortal sin which can only be forgiven by special dispensation from the clergy of West Virginia. Clergy are permitted to withhold absolution until proper contrition is made—either by burning a couch or making a pilgrimage to the Mothman statue.”

West Virginia went on to win the Duke’s Mayo Bowl 30-10.