Chuck E. Cheese operates ‘sneaky’ pizza delivery amid pandemic

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – Chuck E. Cheese is delivery pizza during the coronavirus pandemic… kind of.

It’s operating a restaurant under a different name, “Pasqually’s Pizza and Wings.”

Pasqually is the name of one of the Chuck E. Cheese characters.

A Chuck E. Cheese spokesperson told Food and Wine Paqually’s Pizza and Wings shares kitchen space with the Chuck E. Cheese restaurant.

But the spokesperson said the pizza is not the exact same as what you’d get at Chuck E. Cheese.

Food and Wine outlines the story of a Reddit user in Philadelphia, after she ordered food from what she thought was a local shop, and turned out to be an “undercover” version of Chuck E. Cheese.

Another user’s Grubhub driver to hold when he picked up her order, the Chuck E. Cheese restaurant had logos for the pizza and wing restaurant on the windows.

That was not confirmed by a spokesperson to CNN.

Pasqually’s has a thicker crust and more sauce and is currently only available for deliver.