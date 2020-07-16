Chris Evans to send ‘Captain America’ shield to boy who saved sister from dog attack

TAMPA (CNN Newsource) – Captain America star Chris Evans is paying tribute to a young boy who was seriously injured while saving his little sister from a dog attack.

Evans sent a video message to 6-year-old Bridger Walker — heaping well-deserved praise on the boy.

Evans said he may play a super hero in movies, but Walker is a real life hero.

“What you did was so brave, so selfless, your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother. Your parents must be so proud of you,” Evans said.

The actor posted the video message on an Instagram page started by Walker’s aunt.

Evans is also sending the boy an authentic Captain America shield.

Stars including Anne Hathaway, Hugh Jackman, and fellow Avengers star Mark Ruffalo have also reached out to the family.

When Walker’s dad asked why he got between the dog and his sister, the boy said quote, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.”

Bridger reportedly received more than 90 stitches.