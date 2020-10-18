Chipotle taking ‘Boorito’ costume contest digital amid pandemic

(WFLA/NBC) – Chipotle Mexican Grill is taking its annual Halloween celebration completely digital this year.
The 20th annual “Boorito” celebration will be virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Boorito” is a burrito-themed costume contest that has, until this year, taken place at its restaurants on Halloween.
Instead, Chipotle will drop half a million buy-one-get-one entrée deals on TikTok, Twitter and Instagram from Oct. 29 through Oct. 31.
The BOGOS will only be redeemable on the Chipotle app or website on Halloween day.
