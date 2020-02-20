Chipotle BOGO commemorates 40th anniversary of Team USA’s ‘Miracle on Ice’

Viral News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:
Chipotle

CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 25: A sign marks the location of a Chipotle restaurant on October 25, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Chipotle stock fell more than 14 percent today after a weak 3Q earnings . (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Hockey fans, Chipotle restaurant chain has a perk for you this Friday.

The company says you’ll be able to get two meals for the price of one – but only if you show up in a hockey jersey.

The deal applies only if you eat in the restaurant.

The promotion is part of celebrations marking the 40th anniversary of what’s known as “Miracle on Ice.”

That’s when the U.S. National hockey team pulled off a massive upset – beating the highly-favored Soviet hockey team at the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid.

In addition to the promotion, Chipotle is offering four new exclusive digital menu items in honor of several top American hockey stars.

  • Charlie McAvoy Bowl: white rice, black beans, chicken, fresh tomato salsa, tomatillo green-chili salsa, cheese, lettuce, and guac
  • Hilary Knight Burrito: fajita veggies, brown rice, pinto beans, tomatillo green-chili salsa, cheese, and guac
  • Jack Hughes Bowl: brown rice, steak, black beans, cheese, lettuce, vinaigrette
  • Kendall Coyne Schofield Bowl: white rice, chicken, fresh tomato salsa, sour cream, lettuce, and guac

McAvoy and Hughes are current NHL stars, while Schofield and Knight won gold medals with Team USA’s women’s national team at the 2018 Olympics.

The anniversary of the game falls on this Saturday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

USF research team to track live Democratic debate reaction using biometrics

Thumbnail for the video titled "USF research team to track live Democratic debate reaction using biometrics"

Pasco County couple left with more than $75,000 bill for crime scene cleanup

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco County couple left with more than $75,000 bill for crime scene cleanup"

Citrus County couple quarantined in the US

Thumbnail for the video titled "Citrus County couple quarantined in the US"

Citrus couple in coronavirus quarantine on US soil

Thumbnail for the video titled "Citrus couple in coronavirus quarantine on US soil"

Fatal crash closes I-4 exit ramp in Plant City

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fatal crash closes I-4 exit ramp in Plant City"

the Vipers quarterback, Taylor Cornelius, took the majority of the snaps in practice on Wednesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Vipers quarterback, Taylor Cornelius, took the majority of the snaps in practice on Wednesday"

Polk woman helps Puerto Rican grandmother repair damage from earthquake

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk woman helps Puerto Rican grandmother repair damage from earthquake"

Dunkin' Donuts burglary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dunkin' Donuts burglary"

the Tampa Bay Vipers have their first home game of the season on Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Tampa Bay Vipers have their first home game of the season on Saturday"

Quinton Flowers says he has "a lot" of family and friends coming to the Vipers first home game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quinton Flowers says he has "a lot" of family and friends coming to the Vipers first home game"

Safety systems in your car could save your life and some money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safety systems in your car could save your life and some money"

3-story eatery 'Central Park Food Hall' coming to St. Pete

Thumbnail for the video titled "3-story eatery 'Central Park Food Hall' coming to St. Pete"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss