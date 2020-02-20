Chipotle BOGO commemorates 40th anniversary of Team USA’s ‘Miracle on Ice’

CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 25: A sign marks the location of a Chipotle restaurant on October 25, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Chipotle stock fell more than 14 percent today after a weak 3Q earnings . (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Hockey fans, Chipotle restaurant chain has a perk for you this Friday.

The company says you’ll be able to get two meals for the price of one – but only if you show up in a hockey jersey.

The deal applies only if you eat in the restaurant.

The promotion is part of celebrations marking the 40th anniversary of what’s known as “Miracle on Ice.”

That’s when the U.S. National hockey team pulled off a massive upset – beating the highly-favored Soviet hockey team at the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid.

In addition to the promotion, Chipotle is offering four new exclusive digital menu items in honor of several top American hockey stars.

Charlie McAvoy Bowl: white rice, black beans, chicken, fresh tomato salsa, tomatillo green-chili salsa, cheese, lettuce, and guac

Hilary Knight Burrito: fajita veggies, brown rice, pinto beans, tomatillo green-chili salsa, cheese, and guac

Jack Hughes Bowl: brown rice, steak, black beans, cheese, lettuce, vinaigrette

Kendall Coyne Schofield Bowl: white rice, chicken, fresh tomato salsa, sour cream, lettuce, and guac

McAvoy and Hughes are current NHL stars, while Schofield and Knight won gold medals with Team USA’s women’s national team at the 2018 Olympics.

The anniversary of the game falls on this Saturday.