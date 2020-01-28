Chick-fil-A offering heart-shaped containers for Valentine’s Day

TAMPA (WFLA) – Can you think of a better way to impress your crush or loved one on Valentine’s Day than some Chick-fil-A?

Some would say roses and candy hearts are overdone.

This year you can give the gift of 30 Chick-fil-A nuggets, 10 Chick-n-Minis, or 6 Chocolate Chunk Cookies in a heart-shaped container.

These special trays will be available at participating restaurants from Jan. 20 until Feb. 29 while supplies last.

Contact your closest Chick-fil-A to see whether the trays are available before placing your order.