Chick-fil-A is adding mac-n-cheese to its menu

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A new dish is being added to Chick-fil-A’s menu for the first time in three years.

The chain has been testing macaroni and cheese as a side option in five markets. On Monday, it announced the dish will be on its permanent menu at locations nationwide.

“Mac & Cheese is the quintessential comfort food, and something we are so excited to offer our guests at Chick-fil-A,” Amanda Norris, executive director of menu and packaging, said in a statement.

“Kids can get this instead of fries with their kid’s meal or instead of fruit if they choose,” Norris told Business Insider in May. “We think it’ll be big for dinner, too, because it is a little more hearty.”

The “classic” mac and cheese recipe is made with cheddar, Parmesan, and Romano cheeses and is baked fresh in restaurants every day.

Chick-fil-A topped the list of America’s favorite fast-food restaurants earlier this year. The restaurant also beat out its competitors in the other categories of food quality, overall cleanliness, friendliness and speed of service among other qualities.

LATEST STORIES: