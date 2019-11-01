LIVE NOW /
Chick-fil-A apologizes for email on National Sandwich Day

Viral News

by: CNN Newsource

(CNN) – Whoops! That’s what Chick-fil-A is saying after promoting National Sandwich Day on Sunday when its restaurants are closed.

An email sent from Chick-fil-A called for customers to order their chicken sandwich on Nov. 3, which happens to fall on a Sunday this year. But the chicken chain is famously known for being closed that day of the week.

Chick-fil-A eventually corrected the error by sending another email apologizing for the confusion.

Popeyes poked fun at the company saying the chain is always open seven days a week.

Popeyes even announced that its popular chicken sandwich would return on Sunday when Chick-fil-A is closed.

