TAMPA (WIVB) – The Cheesecake Factory is handing out free slices for a month.

If you place an order of at least $15 on DoorDash, the restaurant will throw in a free cheesecake slice.

The offer is good on weekdays until 5 p.m, through March 25, but you have to enter the code “LUNCHSLICE.”

DoorDash is also offering free delivery on Cheesecake Factory orders during the same period.

The only question left is, what will you order?