Caught on camera: UPS driver dances with joy as she finds treats while making delivery

MADISON, Miss. (NBC) – A doorbell security camera caught a delivery driver having a moment of joy after making a delivery.

The owners of a house in Madison, Mississippi left some treats for delivery drivers who come to their home.

A UPS driver saw the treats, became overjoyed with excitement, and skipped back to her truck doing a little dance.

The homeowners say, with everyone concerned with health and safety, people are shopping online more, and they know delivery drivers are working longer hours during the holiday season.

So they wanted to show their appreciation and the Ring doorbell caught the moment on camera.

