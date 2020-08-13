Case allows cellphones to crawl to charging pad

(CNN) – If you ever wished your cell phone was more like a Roomba, which knows when to re-charge, you may be in luck.

Researchers in Korea have invented a case that helps a smartphone crawl to a charger when the battery is low.

The scientists at Seoul National University’s bio-robotics lab call their invention the “Case Crawler.”

Right now, the “Case Crawler” can only scamper forward in the direction of a charging pad if it’s set up on your desk.

In the future, developers hope the miniature robot will be able to return to the owner when fully charged.

The “Case Crawler” adds a little over a half inch to the phone’s size but it can carry more than 13 times its own weight. That’s plenty to carry almost any smartphone on the market.

The “Case Crawler” is not on the market yet. But it does demonstrate the potential of using small robots in real-world applications.

