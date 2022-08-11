(WFLA) — A suspected car thief nearly escaped arrest by hiding in a giant stuffed teddy bear, according to the Greater Manchester Police in Rochdale, England.

Authorities said 18-year-old Joshua Dodson tried to hide in the giant teddy bear after he stole a car and filled it up with gas without paying.

Photos shared by GMP Rochdale on Twitter showed the teddy bear Dodson hid in.

“When we saw this large bear breathing during a hunt for a thief we thought something wasn’t right… then we found our suspect stuffed inside” police tweeted alongside the photos.



(Credit: Greater Manchester Police / BODY CAMS+ / TMX)

The giant bear appeared to stand approximately five feet tall. Dodson likely hid inside the bear by going through a tear on its underside.

Authorities said Dobson admitted to stealing a Mitsubishi ASX SUV in May as well as a Vauxhall Astra van in March. He was sentenced to nine months in prison.