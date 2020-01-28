Canadian hotel offering free stays if you conceive there on Valentine’s Day

TAMPA (CNN) – Valentine’s Day is just weeks away, and a hotel in Canada is offering a spicy alternative to traditional evening outings.

Instead of night out or an elegant dinner at a fine dining restaurant, British Columbia’s Hotel Zed is offering a somewhat naughtier option.

It’s called the “nooner baby maker” special.

Couples can book a room for four hours — from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — presumably for sex. The cost is $59. The promotion is open to everyone regardless of gender identity, expression or sexual orientation.

The hotel has offered the “nooner” special for five years, but this year they’re adding a twist: if the couple welcomes a new baby nine months after their stay, they will receive a free night’s stay on Valentine’s Day for the next 18 years.

