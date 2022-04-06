LOS ANGELES — A fateful bump from “some rude person” at the lotto machine helped win a Southern California woman $10 million, the California Lottery said this week, sharing the story for the first time.

The incident happened back in November 2021 at a Vons supermarket in the Tarzana neighborhood of Los Angeles, according to a news release from lotto officials, who don’t immediately reveal the identity of winners for privacy reasons.

LaQuedra Edwards put $40 into a Lottery Scratchers vending machine and was about to make her selection when a stranger bumped into her, causing her to accidentally push the wrong button on the machine.

“He just bumped into me, didn’t say a thing and just walked out the door,” she told the California Lottery.

Edwards was annoyed because she intended on buying a variety of lower-priced tickets. Now three-quarters of her spending money was gone.

That irritation lifted when Edwards got back to her car. She scratched the $30 ticket and discovered she’d just won the scratcher’s top prize: $10 million.

“I almost crashed my car” on the way home, Edwards told the lotto’s press team, saying she kept looking down in disbelief at her winning ticket. “I pulled over, looked at it again and again, scanned it with my (California Lottery mobile) app, and I just kept thinking, ‘This can’t be right,’” she said.

Edwards told the California Lottery she wants to buy a house and start a nonprofit with her winnings.

The Vons store where she accidentally won her fortune got a $50,000 bonus for selling the ticket, as part of the game’s terms.