RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) — To protect and serve -humans and animals.

A police sergeant in Riverside County found a freaked out feline Friday.

The Cabazon Sheriff’s Station posted the video showing a cat with its head stuck in a ramen noodle bag.

On top of the ramen bag, the cat was also being chased and harassed by a dog.

The sergeant was eventually able to free the cat from the bag.