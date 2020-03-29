Busch offers free beer for fostering dogs

Viral News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – If you open your home up to a foster dog during the coronavirus outbreak, you could get three months of free beer.

Foster a dog from Midwest Animal and Rescue Services to play with during isolation and the Busch Beer company will give you cash to cover three months of beer.

It comes in the form of a $100 gift card, since sending people beer is illegal.

To claim yours, adopt or foster a dog through MARS submit the details to Busch and collect your cash.

Of course, you don’t have to spend it on beer, your new four-legged friend would probably love some treats.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

UPS no longer requires signature for package

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPS no longer requires signature for package"

Mayor Castor gives update on coronavirus, safer-at-home order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Castor gives update on coronavirus, safer-at-home order"

3 more die from coronavirus in Pinellas County

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 more die from coronavirus in Pinellas County"

Stimulus details

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stimulus details"

Amazon suspends nearly 4,000 sellers over coronavirus price gouging

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amazon suspends nearly 4,000 sellers over coronavirus price gouging"

Hillsborough, Pinellas ordered to stay home. Will others follow suit?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough, Pinellas ordered to stay home. Will others follow suit?"

pregnant women coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "pregnant women coronavirus concerns"

Ford-produced face shields arriving for health care workers in Sarasota

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ford-produced face shields arriving for health care workers in Sarasota"

a church donated a large amount of food to two organizations that help the community

Thumbnail for the video titled "a church donated a large amount of food to two organizations that help the community"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss