Burger King launches plant-based breakfast sandwich

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – Burger King is going nationwide with a meal for vegetarians.

The “Impossible Croissan’wich” has so far been available only in selected markets.

It consists of a plant-based sausage substitute, served on a flaky croissant, along with eggs and melted American cheese.

The sausage is made by Impossible Foods, which specializes in plant-based meat substitutes.

According to People magazine, Burger King is giving away up to 100,000 Croissan’wiches to promote the launch.

The promotion is available only on Burger King’s app.

The Impossible Crossan’wich is available nationwide at participating Burger King restaurants for $3.99.