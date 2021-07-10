‘Buffalo chicken doughscuits’: Minnesota State Fair teases strange new foods for 2021

The “Buffalo Chicken Doughscuit” is just one of the new culinary creations to be offered at this year’s Minnesota State Fair. (Minnesota State Fair)

(NEXSTAR) – If you’ve never eaten a chicken “doughscuit” with buffalo-flavored icing, the Minnesota State Fair will soon give you an opportunity to correct that.

The fair, which kicks off in less than two months, has released details of its new food offerings for 2021, which not only include “doughscuits” but also cognac-infused bacon sandwiches and sweetened, deep-fried mashed potatoes, among other brand-new culinary creations.

“The Minnesota State Fair has added 26 official new foods and four new food vendors to the expansive menu already offered at the Great Minnesota Get-Together,” organizers confirmed in a recent press release. “In total, nearly 500 foods will be available at 300 different concession locations throughout the fairgrounds.”

It’s these new offerings, however, that might be some of the most intriguing. Deep-fried foods, fatty meats and cheese appear to be common themes (as always), but more than a few of the vendors seem to be combining them in unexpected ways. Highlights include:

The Buffalo Chicken Doughscuit , described as a “biscuit-style doughnut” filled with shredded chicken and topped with buffalo icing and bacon bits

, described as a “biscuit-style doughnut” filled with shredded chicken and topped with buffalo icing and bacon bits Cracklin Prime Nachos , which consist of deep-fried pork skins topped with sliced prime rib, nacho cheese and pico de gallo

, which consist of deep-fried pork skins topped with sliced prime rib, nacho cheese and pico de gallo The Chicken & Macaroni Nordic Waffle , comprised of a fried chicken drumstick and macaroni and cheese, all wrapped up in a waffle and topped with honey. There’s also a sweeter “I-Scream” version, containing kettle korn and an entire ice cream sandwich inside the waffle

, comprised of a fried chicken drumstick and macaroni and cheese, all wrapped up in a waffle and topped with honey. There’s also a sweeter “I-Scream” version, containing kettle korn and an entire ice cream sandwich inside the waffle The Spufull Puff , a fried treat containing sweetened cream cheese and mashed potatoes, served with maple dipping sauce

, a fried treat containing sweetened cream cheese and mashed potatoes, served with maple dipping sauce The Island Hopper , a hollowed-out pineapple filled with charbroiled teriyaki chicken chunks, pineapple and rice

, a hollowed-out pineapple filled with charbroiled teriyaki chicken chunks, pineapple and rice The Waffle Burger, essentially a cheeseburger with two “candied” waffles in place of the buns

Other new items include s’mores-flavored funnel cakes, sashimi tacos, cucumber-jalapeno limeade, caramelized banana pudding and banh mi-style sandwiches and bowls.

The Waffle Burger is described as a “quarter-pound bacon cheeseburger served between two maple-infused candied sweet crunch waffles with a side of maple syrup.” (Minnesota State Fair)

“The 26 new foods for this year range from deep-fried, on-a-stick, gluten-free, savory to sweet,” fair organizers said in a statement shared with Nexstar. “There will always be something for everyone to enjoy!”

It’s too early to say which of the dishes will be the biggest hit at this year’s fair, but at least one popular Minnesotan has higher hopes for the more traditional offerings. Before the new foods were announced, chef and TV personality Andrew Zimmern, of “Bizarre Foods” and “Delicious Destinations,” said on Twitter that he’d “rather not eat a fruit taco deep fried inside a wild game pizza rolled in a flatbread baked in vegan cheese on a stick.” Instead, he hoped vendors would “keep it simple.”

I would rather not eat a fruit taco deep fried inside a wild game pizza rolled in a flat bread baked in vegan cheese on a stick.

Keep it simple- Jucy Lucy booth? Whole hog BBQ? Fried Chicken? Local melon sherbet floats? Hmong sausage? Somali twice cooked goat?

Can’t wait btw!!! https://t.co/CJuUOWM0x9 — Andrew Zimmern (@andrewzimmern) June 29, 2021

He later noted that some of the new food “sounds very promising.”

A full list of the new foods at the 2021 Minnesota State Fair, and when or where they will be available, can be found at the fair’s official website.

This year’s festivities kick off Aug. 26 and run through Sept. 6.