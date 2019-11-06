Live Now
2019 Elections: Results from Tampa Bay
Bud Light to release hard seltzer in 2020

Viral News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – The demand is surging for hard seltzer drinks and Bud Light is hoping to capitalize on that growth.

Its own version will debut next year.

The alcoholic drink is made from cane sugar and natural fruit flavor.

One can has 100 calories, two grams of carbs and 5 percent alcohol by volume.

It will be available in five flavors, including black cherry, lemon-lime, strawberry and mango.

Drinks will be sold in individual cans and in 12 packs in a variety or single flavors.

Analysts at Guggenheim partners say that currently, the brand White Claw is the top-selling hard seltzer brand. But as more consumers seek options with fewer calories and less sugar, other brands are expected to see sales continue to increase.

