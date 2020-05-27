Bucs QB Tom Brady gives fans inside look of marriage with Gisele Bündchen in TikTok challenge

Tom Brady, left, and Gisele Bundchen attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa’s newest power couple Buccaneers QB Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen participated in one of the most popular trends, a TikTok challenge.

The couple let fans in on a closer look inside the inner-workings of their marriage while answering relationship questions by pointing the finger at one another or themselves.

While both also unanimously decided Brady requires the most attention, is more spoiled and is the bigger baby when sick. Both say Gisele eats more and both say she is never wrong.

The couple was divided on who is more stubborn and who eats healthier.