Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?
Pinellas commission discusses reopening county’s beaches, pools

Brewery taps new ale honoring coronavirus expert Fauci

(Wild Heaven Beer via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia brewery is tapping into the nation’s thirst for coronavirus responses to name its new beers.

Atlanta-based Wild Heaven Beer has just released a new brew called “Fauci Spring” in honor of the nation’s top expert on infectious diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci. It’s described as a pale ale brewed with acai berries and an experimental variety of hops.

The brewery also put out a lager called “Don’t Stand So Close to Me” for socially distant drinking, and brewery president Nick Purdy their next release will be a rye IPA they’re calling “We Will Meet Again” to honor Queen Elizabeth’s inspiring speech to the British people. 

