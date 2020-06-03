Brewer looking for someone to hike entire Appalachian Trail while drinking beer

Breaking News
(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – One lucky hiker who wants to take on the Appalachian Trail will get paid $20,000 to do it.

The hiker must also love beer.

Devil’s Backbone Brewing Company is accepting applications for what it calls its “Chief Hiking Officer.”

The person who lands the gig will trek the entire 2,200 mile trail from Georgia to Maine, consuming and sharing plenty of brews along the way.

The job even comes with the stipend and free travel to the trail head.

Gear is also included, but not hotel expenses.

The job is for an experienced hiker who is comfortable sleeping under the stars every night.

Devil’s Backbone estimates it will take five to seven months to complete the assignment, which starts next year.

