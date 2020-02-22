Boy leaves puppy at shelter to protect it from abusive father

by: CNN Newsource

MICHOACAN, Mexico (CNN) – A heartbreaking sacrifice for a boy who decided to leave his puppy at a shelter to shield it from his abusive father.

The 12-year-old boy who identified himself as Andrés dropped the pitbull puppy off at a Mexican shelter with a note and toy earlier this month.

In the letter, the boy described his father as abusive who kicked the dog hard enough to injure it.

He goes on to write he left a stuffed animal for the dog so it won’t forget him.

As soon as the rescue group shared the boy’s story, it received more than 300 requests to adopt the puppy named Rene from all over the country.

The puppy is still getting medical treatment but will be looking for a forever home soon.

Meanwhile, the rescue group wants to help the other dogs in its shelter find homes too.

