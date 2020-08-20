Blackberry phones are coming back in 2021

(CNN) – If you’re like many people, you probably thought the Blackberry phone, notorious for its physical QWERTY keyboard, was a thing of the past. But it’s coming back!

Blackberry has continued to license its brand to phone manufacturers over the years and now, a new licensee, Onward Mobility, has signed on to bring it back.

Foxconn subsidiary FIH will manufacture it.

The companies say they will debut the Blackberry sometime next year.

They didn’t give a lot of details about the new phone, except that it will run on the Android operating system and have 5G connectivity. It will also have top of the line security.

No word yet on the price.

