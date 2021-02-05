Biden dogs to make appearance during Puppy Bowl

Viral News

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) -President Joe Biden’s dogs will make an appearance during the Puppy Bowl this weekend.

The two German Shepherds, Champ and Major, will appear alongside first lady Jill Biden in a public service announcement focused on mask-wearing set to air during Puppy Bowl XVII.

The event, which features a group of rowdy puppies playing in a model stadium and airs as an alternative to the Super Bowl every year, is focused on raising awareness about adopting shelter pets — something the Bidens’ have experienced themselves.

They adopted Major from the Delaware Humane Association, and he is the first shelter dog to move into the White House.

