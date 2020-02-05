Best friends? Wildlife cam records coyote, badger traveling together

Breaking News
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — A wildfire camera captured a coyote and a badger who appeared to be traveling together.

The video of the pair using a culvert to travel underneath a highway near Gilroy, California was taken by Peninsula Open Space Trust (POST) and Pathways for Wildfire.

According to experts, it’s not unusual for the two species to link up.

Studies have shown that a badger and coyote hunting together can be beneficial for both species, POST said.

Both are carnivores and often hunt for the same prey, like ground squirrels.

In the video, the coyote is seen playfully pouncing before the badger waddles into view.

The pair then embarks down the dark tunnel.

POST believes this is the first time a coyote and badger duo has been captured on camera in the Bay Area.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

