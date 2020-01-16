Ben and Jerry’s creates ‘Netflix and Chilll’d’ ice cream

Viral News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – The ice cream makers at Ben and Jerry’s have teamed up with Netflix to create a new flavor. It’s called “Netflix and Chilll’d.”

It has a peanut butter ice cream base and included pretzels and fudge brownie pieces.

There’s a non-dairy option too.

You can go to Ben and Jerry’s website to learn about participating stores and when you can try the new flavor for yourself.

