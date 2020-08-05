LIVE NOW /
Beirut explosion caught on camera during wedding photoshoot

Viral News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

BEIRUT (CNN NEWSOURCE) _ It’s a memory that will last a lifetime, but for this beautiful bride this particular video doesn’t capture the joy of her wedding day–

It captures the terrifying moment of the massive explosion in Beirut Tuesday.

The photographer Mahmoud Nakib was filming a photoshoot for a bride and groom when he got pushed down the street by the shockwave from yesterday’s blast.

Nakib called it a nightmare scene thankfully no one in the wedding party was hurt.

At least 100 people are dead and 4,000 injured following the explosion.

