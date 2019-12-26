Bath & Body Works 2019 Semi-Annual sale features $11 candles, $4 retired fragrances

by: Alexa Mae Asperin

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Pack your reusable totes and get ready to stock up on all your Bath & Body Works faves!

If you didn’t already know, Thursday, Dec. 26 marks the beginning of Bath & Body Works’ 2019 Semi-Annual Sale, which boasts up to 75% off brand favorites.

Top sales include:

  • $10.50 select three-wick candles (including Christmas favorites)
  • $4 retired fragrances (including Twilight Woods, Cherry Blossom, Freesia)
  • $3 select hand soaps
  • $3 select wallflowers fragrance refills
  • 75% off select bodycare items

See what else is in store by visiting a Bath & Body Works near you or checking out their website.

What will you be stocking up on?

