Bar to use inner tube tables to properly social distance customers amid pandemic

OCEAN CITY, Maryland (WTNH/CNN) — A Maryland bar is taking the safety of its customers seriously — in a fun way.

Fish Tales Bar & Grill in Ocean City bought bumper tables for customers to use once they reopen.

It’s an idea from Revolution Event Design and Production in Baltimore.

The tables are custom-made with an inner tube and wheels, and they are guaranteed to keep customers 6 feet apart.

Customers stand in the middle of the tube and are still able to walk around and chat while maintaining a safe distance from others.

One of the owners said they’ve gotten an “incredible reaction” so far, adding that they are talking to other businesses about producing bumper tables for them.

ICYMI: Fish Tales in Ocean City is finding creative ways to keep their customers safe during the pandemic. On Saturday, the team here rolled out these new “social distancing tables,” and they’re hoping they’ll be allowed to make them available to customers soon. pic.twitter.com/HR3UzLHOxO — Camila Fernández (@CamilaFNews) May 18, 2020

