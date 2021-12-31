Bank accidentally deposits $176 million into people’s accounts on Christmas Day

A Santander Bank sign is shown, Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

LONDON (NBC) — Thousands of people received a surprise gift on Christmas Day when European bank Santander accidentally deposited $176 million across 75,000 transactions.

The mistake happened when payments from 2,000 business accounts in the U.K. were processed twice, meaning some employees saw their wages double, while suppliers also got more than they were expecting

The bank said the duplicate payments were caused by a “scheduling issue” that has now been rectified.

It is now trying to recuperate the mistaken payments, many of which have gone into bank accounts operated by rival banks.

