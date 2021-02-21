Bags of kittens found outside Ohio church by bomb squad

(NBC) – A suspicious bag left outside an Ohio church actually contained a furry surprise. A few furry surprises to be exact.

The bomb squad was called in after a black bag was found outside the church door. When detectives arrived they didn’t hear ticking but purring.

A mama cat and her six, 1-day-old babies were in the bag. With them, a note that read “Sprinkles” went into labor Saturday.

The mama and babies were taken to a local animal shelter where they were warmed up and fed.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office shared the story on its Facebook page.