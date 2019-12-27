‘Baby Yoda’ cat going viral, caretakers hope to raise awareness for homeless pets

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (KXAN) — It’s cute on its own merits, but a stray cat is going viral with the help of a worldwide phenomenon.

A cat known as the “Baby Yoda Cat” due to her resemblance to the Baby Yoda character in the Star Wars series “The Mandalorian,” is quickly going viral across the internet, and the people caring for her hope to use the fame to raise awareness.

The cat was taken to the Humane Society of Rowan County in Kannapolis, N.C., as a stray. The cat had a large gash around her neck, fleas, intestinal parasites and an upper respiratory infection. She’s being treated by Dr. Alisha Kidwell at Cabarrus Animal Hospital.

The hope is the cat can be used to raise awareness for homeless pets all over the world that are being euthanized due to a lack of homes.

The humane society is taking local applications to adopt the cat, but she won’t be ready to go to a home before it has healed from its wounds.