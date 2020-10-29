Baby gorilla born via C-section at Boston zoo

BOSTON (NBC) – It’s a boy! The first-ever male gorilla was born at the Franklin Park Zoo in Boston, Massachusetts last week.

The six pound, three ounce gorilla infant was delivered by C-section on Oct. 14.

According to the zoo, baby gorillas generally only weigh between three to five pounds.

Mother Kiki, a 39-year old western lowland gorilla needed the emergency procedure after veterinarians discovered she had a condition called placenta previa, which blocks the path for delivery.

The zoo says mom and son have bonded well. This is the fifth baby for Kiki.

The baby has yet to be named and the zoo says more information will be released at a later date.

Western lowland gorillas are considered critically endangered in the wild.