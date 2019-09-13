Baby born 9/11, at 9:11 p.m., weighing 9 pounds, 11 ounces

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WFLA) – A baby girl was born on Sept. 11 at 9:11 p.m., weighing 9 pounds, 11 ounces, Fox 13 Memphis reported.
Cameteione and Justin Brown, of Memphis, Tennessee, welcomed their third child, Christina on Wednesday, bringing the world some happiness and light on an otherwise somber day.
Her sisters, Ameriyah and Anjeah were also there to welcome the bundle of joy into the world.
Wednesday was the 18th anniversary of one of the most tragic days in modern US history. Nearly 3,000 people died after four hijacked planes hit the Twin Towers and elsewhere in the United States.
