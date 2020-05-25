Baby beluga whale born at Georgia Aquarium

ATLANTA (WFLA) – The Georgia Aquarium announced the birth of a beluga whale on Monday.

Mom “Whisper” delivered the calf on May 17 after what the aquarium described in a Facebook post as “a long labor.”

“Mom and calf are currently getting much needed rest and time to bond as our animal care and health teams continue to monitor them 24/7,” the post reads.

“These next few weeks are very important and in the meantime, we will be obsessing over this little face we’ve waited so long to meet.”

The Georgia Aquarium said a special about the calf’s birth will be broadcast on Animal Planet May 30 at 10 p.m.

The aquarium currently remains closed to visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic.