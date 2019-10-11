Australian park breeding venomous spiders to make anti-venom

TAMPA (WFLA/NBC) – If you’re afraid of spiders you might want to look away.

A video is going viral, showing how far researchers have to go to get life-saving anti-venom.

Video released from the Australian Reptile Park shows more than 100 venomous spiders crawling out of an egg sac.

This park is breeding the spiders to make anti-venom for funnel-web bites across the country.

The spider’s venom is so deadly it can kill adult humans within 15 minutes if left untreated.

Don’t worry, the spiders are only native to Australia.