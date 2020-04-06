Atlanta Humane Society takes kittens to visit the Georgia Aquarium amid pandemic

ATLANTA (NBC/CNN) – While the Georgia Aquarium is closed to human visitors amid the coronavirus outbreak the Atlanta Humane Society took these adorable kitties to check out the fishies.
Their names are Nemo, Guppy, Marlin, Bubbles and Dory.
The kittens are not up for adoption right now but if you are interested in adopting a cat or kitten you can check out your local shelter.
Also, the Humane Society wants to remind everyone there is no evidence that pets can spread COVID-19.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- MacDill service members respond to assist COVID-19 patients in NY, NJ
- Coronavirus response: Proposed bill looks to boost production of medical supplies
- Coronavirus testing: Some rapid tests more accurate than others, initial research shows
- Hoarding not the only reason for toilet paper shortage
- Domino’s to give away 10 million slices of pizza during COVID-19 pandemic